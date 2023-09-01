Smooth takeoff: Phuket Airport partners with Grab for app-solute taxi convenience

Photo: nbtworld.prd.go.th

Phuket International Airport is leaping into the digital age, enabling passengers to hail Grab taxis directly via their mobile apps from today. This initiative is aimed at providing passengers with more transportation options.

The airport’s director, Monchai Tanode, shared that four ride-hailing app developers, including Grab, Asia Cab, Hello Phuket, and Air Asia, applied for the license to operate at the airport. However, only Grab received the green light to offer its services to passengers during this initial phase, while the other applications remain under consideration.

“For the safety of passengers, the Phuket Provincial Transport Office must first inspect these ride-hailing services for safety standards.”

Monchai further added that every taxi operating under these apps must be equipped with a Global Positioning System (GPS) and a lost-and-found system to ensure the security of passengers and their belongings.

The airport has also taken steps to streamline the process for passengers hailing taxis through the app. A designated area, conveniently located not far from the passenger terminal, will be set aside for this purpose.

The director of Airports of Thailand (AoT), Kirati Kijmanawat, added some context to the new measure.

“Phuket airport has long been plagued by illegal taxis and taxi mafias.”

In response, the airport implemented a policy requiring all airport taxis to register their license with the airport. This includes Grab taxi drivers, who must provide personal details before offering their services, reported Bangkok Post.

Moreover, to ensure fairness and transparency, Grab taxis from ride-hailing apps will not levy additional charges. Drivers can only enter the airport once their arriving passenger calls them. Conversely, taxi drivers dropping off departing passengers will not be allowed to linger at the airport parking spots to pick up new passengers.

Follow us on :













Phuket International Airport, which caters to an average of 40,000 passengers daily, is looking forward to the smoother operations and improved passenger experience that these changes promise to bring.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.