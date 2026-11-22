Phuket International Airport has issued a public apology following social media complaints about unauthorised taxi operators approaching arriving passengers and offering transport services inside the airport.

Airport management acknowledged that the incidents could cause inconvenience and concern among travellers, as well as undermine confidence in airport services.

In response, the airport has stepped up inspections and security patrols across the domestic and international arrival areas.

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Security officers and other relevant agencies are conducting joint patrols around the clock, supported by checkpoints and random inspections targeting suspected illegal taxi touts.

Recent inspections have already identified people violating airport regulations. Those involved were fined and referred to Sakhu Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Airport officials are also reviewing the social media complaints, gathering evidence and checking previous records. Relevant findings will be forwarded to the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office for consideration and possible further action.

Security teams have been instructed to intervene immediately when they encounter illegal passenger solicitation or other unauthorised commercial activities.

The airport also plans to deploy more security staff to areas where illegal taxi solicitation is more likely.

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Passengers have been advised to use only officially authorised transport services available at the airport.

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Licensed operators follow fare structures regulated by the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office, allowing travellers to check prices before beginning their journeys.

Airport authorities also oversee these drivers and transport companies, making it easier to investigate complaints or incidents involving their services.

The airport said unregulated transport services could expose passengers to fare disputes, overcharging and risks to their safety or belongings.

Phuket International Airport said it would continue taking action against unauthorised operators and review the effectiveness of its security measures.

The airport also thanked passengers and members of the public for reporting concerns, saying their feedback helps improve service standards and maintain a safe environment for travellers.

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