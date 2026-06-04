Thai couple assaulted by ex-schoolmate after phone sex rejection

A Thai woman sought assistance from the Saimai Survive foundation after she and her boyfriend were allegedly assaulted by a former schoolmate and his family following her rejection of a phone sex request.

The 20 year old Thai woman, Supitchaya, accompanied by her boyfriend and her mother, met Saimai Survive founder Ekkaphop Lueangprasert to request protection and support as the case progresses.

Supitchaya said the suspect was 20 year old To, who was her former primary school classmate. According to Supitchaya, he had never previously shown romantic interest in her or behaved inappropriately during their school years.

She explained that they had not been in contact until June 1, when To allegedly sent her messages asking her to engage in phone sex. Supitchaya rejected the request but To reportedly continued contacting her and allegedly asked her to watch him masturbate during a video call.

After receiving the messages, Supitchaya informed her boyfriend about the situation. Her boyfriend then contacted To to complain about what he considered inappropriate behaviour. To subsequently arranged a meeting and asked her boyfriend to discuss the matter face to face.

Supitchaya and her boyfriend attended the meeting intending to resolve the dispute. However, she alleged that To arrived with his mother and father-in-law. To was carrying a knife and challenged her boyfriend to a fight.

Supitchaya further alleged that To’s mother pointed a gun at her boyfriend’s head during the confrontation. She alleged that To and his parents then assaulted her boyfriend. She was also injured while attempting to intervene.

Witnesses later stepped in and brought the incident to an end. Supitchaya said the three then left the scene on motorcycles. Before leaving, To allegedly threatened to shoot both Supitchaya and her boyfriend.

Supitchaya’s mother, 37 year old Yupin, told the foundation that To’s family claimed to have connections with influential people and also alleged a close relationship with Ekkaphop. She said these claims caused concern within the family about whether they would receive fair treatment in the case.

Ekkaphop denied knowing To or his parents personally. He pledged to assist Supitchaya and her family in following up on the case with officers at Chok Chai Police Station, which is overseeing the investigation.

No public response from To or his family had been reported at the time of publication.