Pheu Thai seeks to enhance community communication, says secretary-general

Photo courtesy of สรวงศ์ เทียนทอง (Sorawong Thienthong) (Facebook)

Sorawong Thienthong, 48 year old MP and the secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, stated yesterday that the party needs to enhance its communication methods to ensure the public is aware of its achievements. Sorawong, also a Member of Parliament from Sa Kaeo and a descendant of political influencer Sanoh Thienthong, asserted that Pheu Thai remains resilient and proactive, demonstrating a keen understanding of community needs.

However, he emphasised the need for the party to forge stronger connections with voters, particularly those working outside their constituencies who may be uninformed about the party’s efforts to address local issues.

He asserted, “We must ensure people are informed about contributions to communities and achievements. While the government works to deliver on its promises, the MPs must reach out to explain their successes to voters.”

Sorawong remains confident that if the Pheu Thai-led government realises its policies and campaign promises while maintaining its focus on preventing corruption and minimising political conflicts, it can complete the four-year term and the party will re-emerge stronger in the next elections.

Pheu Thai lost to the Move Forward Party (MFP) in the May 14 elections, marking the first such loss in several years. However, they managed to form a coalition government after MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to secure enough support to become the prime minister.

Cholnan Srikaew, the party leader, resigned for breaking a promise not to collaborate with the Palang Pracharath Party and the United Thai Nation Party. These two parties joined the coalition despite being linked to military leaders involved in the 2014 coup.

At a party assembly to elect a new leader and executive board in late October, Paetongtarn Shinawatra was elected to lead Pheu Thai, as widely speculated. Sorawong was chosen as the party’s secretary-general, succeeding veteran Prasert Chantharuangthong.

Sorawong, who joined the now-disbanded Thai Rak Thai Party under the leadership of convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, father of Paetongtarn, in 2001, has been with the party since then. He served on then-foreign minister Surakiart Sathirathai’s advisory team for four years before making his debut in the 2005 polls.

He stated that he believes he was entrusted with the role of secretary-general because the party recognised his dedication. He said, “I’ve worked for the party for a long time. They must have seen my dedication and supported me for the post.”

Sorawong believes he is well-suited to bridge the generation gap within the party, which, like other well-established organisations, comprises both veterans and newcomers.

He also revealed plans to strengthen the Pheu Thai Family, a priority for the party, to enhance communication with the public and foster better connections with people. Another focus will be on initiating a digital transformation to make the party better organised, a suggestion made by Paetongtarn upon her election as the party leader, reported Bangkok Post.

In response to speculations about Paetongtarn’s potential to become the prime minister, Sorawong said that while she is prepared for the challenge, the party will not change leaders mid-term. He referred to speculations that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin could be asked to step aside for Paetongtarn before his term ends.

He concluded, “In the next elections, the party will come up with three prime ministerial candidates as usual. We may nominate her for the prime minister vote or back Srettha for another term. That depends on the situation, but Paetongtarn stands ready.”