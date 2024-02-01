Phetchaburi police intensify manhunt for suspect in salesman’s murder

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A coordinated police operation is underway to apprehend Arm Hua Saphan, a suspect in the fatal shooting of a young mobile merchant in Phetchaburi Province.

Police Chief Wan Chai Khawram of Muang Phetchaburi Police Station opened an investigative team to track the suspect, who is the nephew of a high-ranking police officer. The operation involves searches at four locations to capture the suspect and ensure that the investigation remains free from undue influence.

The murder case that has shocked the local community entered its third day, with the police intensifying their manhunt for 30 year old Arm Hua Saphan. The tragic event occurred in the Hua Saphan subdistrict of Muang district in Phetchaburi, where Suthat, a 30 year old travelling salesman well-regarded for his good looks, lost his life to a gunman’s bullet.

Wan Chai stressed the commitment of his officers to the case.

“We are now on the third day since the incident occurred. Our investigative team from Mueang Phetchaburi Police Station, in collaboration with provincial investigators, has gathered substantial information about the perpetrator. Today, we are ready to execute search operations at four targeted locations to capture Arm Hua Saphan.”

He assured that the search and subsequent actions would be conducted with integrity, without any external powers influencing the process.

Brutal crime

The investigation has been marked by the release of CCTV footage, shedding light on the moments leading to the brutal crime, and has prompted a series of analytical discussions in the media. Meanwhile, mysterious phone calls to the authorities suggest a complex web of events that are yet to be fully untangled.

In a further statement, Wan Chai revealed operational details.

“Today, we will commence search operations in the areas we believe the suspect is hiding. An urgent meeting has been called to expedite the case, compiling evidence to be added to the case file.”

He reiterated that the police force’s priority is to gather information for the swift arrest of the suspect, who is currently on the run, reported KhaoSod.

The police chief also announced additional measures.

“We will be conducting search operations at four key locations to gather more evidence and question individuals related to the case. Those who may have aided the suspect’s flight will also be interrogated.”

In a gesture of compassion, he mentioned that they would be visiting and offering support to Thong, the father of the deceased, during this difficult time.

The case has captured public attention, not only because of the nature of the crime but also due to the suspect’s connections to a police general. The community eagerly awaits the outcome of the police’s efforts, hoping for swift justice and closure for the family of the young man whose life was abruptly and tragically ended.

