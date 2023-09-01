Phaya Bueng burrows revive lottery number tradition in Phetchabun

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Villagers from Wang Sai Thong, in the Wang Pong district of Phetchabun, stumbled upon two burrows of a creature known as “Phaya Bueng” yesterday, while tending to their sweet tamarind orchard. The creature is widely believed to be a harbinger of luck, particularly if its burrow faces east. The discovery has sparked a flurry of traditional ceremonies requesting lucky lottery numbers from the Phaya Bueng.

The villagers equipped themselves with an offering of five incense sticks and flowers for the traditional ceremony, which is usually conducted right before the lottery draw. This custom of requesting lucky numbers from the Phaya Bueng is a symbol of hope for the villagers amidst the current political situation. As part of the ritual, the villagers wrote down numbers from zero to nine on three sets of paper and then dropped them into the Phaya Bueng’s burrows. After making their offerings and prayers, the villagers retreated and waited.

In less than an hour, the Phaya Bueng pushed out three papers from the first burrow and two from the second. The first set of numbers was 6, 3, and 0, while the second set was 9 and 5. These numbers sparked excitement among the villagers and lottery enthusiasts, especially the number 30, which corresponds to the number of the current Prime Minister.

Somboon Butsui, 65 years old, owner of the sweet tamarind orchard, revealed that he discovered the Phaya Bueng burrows while inspecting his orchard during the dry season. Upon noticing unusually large holes, he approached and confirmed they were indeed the burrows of the Phaya Bueng. Importantly, both burrows faced east, aligning with an ancient belief that guarantees luck to those who encounter them. The villagers are now preparing to use these numbers for the final round of the lottery, reported KhaoSod.

