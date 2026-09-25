Supercars spark complaints over parking rules at hospital in Phetchabun

A director of Phetchabun Hospital apologised to the public and denied claims of unequal treatment after around 10 luxury cars were allowed to park in a prohibited area while other motorists had reportedly been moved on by security guards.

The controversy emerged on social media on September 24, when hospital visitors and patients shared pictures of luxury cars parked in a prohibited area at Phetchabun Hospital. Some said they had previously been chased away from the same spot by security guards.

Some online users accused the hospital and its security guards of treating wealthy people differently and allowing them to ignore parking rules.

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According to online users, two luxury cars were involved in a road accident at the popular tourist destination Phu Thap Berk in Lom Kao district on the night of September 22. One of the drivers was reportedly injured and admitted to Phetchabun Hospital.

The supercars seen parked at the hospital were suspected by online users to belong to friends of the injured driver who had come to visit him.

A local news Facebook page, ข่าวท่องถิ่นเพชรบูรณ์, meaning local news in Phetchabun, reported that its team questioned hospital director Kobchai Jirachanchai about the incident.

Kobchai initially declined to give an interview, saying he would question the security guards involved before providing an explanation to the public.

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He later held a press conference to clarify the incident and confirmed that the owners of the supercars seen in the viral post were friends of another driver injured in a crash.

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Kobchai said the injured driver was transferred to the hospital on the day of the accident, followed by four supercars that travelled behind the ambulance and parked in the emergency area.

Security guards allowed the four cars to park there because the hospital was not crowded at the time, according to Kobchai. The cars later left after midnight.

Before noon the following day, a second group of around 10 luxury cars arrived at the hospital and stayed for about 30 to 40 minutes.

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Kobchai said security guards told the drivers that the area was a no-parking zone, but the group ignored the warning. The drivers reportedly insisted on parking there, saying they had only come to visit their friend and would not stay for long.

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Kobchai said the incident was not reported to the hospital management team at the time because it happened and ended within a short period.

He described the incident as an administrative failure and said the security guards had since been warned and retrained.

Responding to criticism that the incident showed inequality, Kobchai denied that the hospital treated wealthy visitors differently and asked the public not to judge the incident based on bias.

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Another medical professional, Thorung Sribenyapakul, also said during the press conference that hospital staff treated everyone equally.

Thorung said several medical professionals had previously been warned and had their vehicle wheels clamped for parking in prohibited areas.

The hospital may ask police to assist with parking management in the future.

Kobchai apologised to the public over the incident and said the hospital would use the criticism to improve its services and management.

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