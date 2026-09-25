Supercars spark complaints over parking rules at hospital in Phetchabun

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 25, 2026, 11:34 AM
2 minutes read
Supercars spark complaints over parking rules at hospital in Phetchabun
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวท้องถิ่นเพชรบูรณ์

A director of Phetchabun Hospital apologised to the public and denied claims of unequal treatment after around 10 luxury cars were allowed to park in a prohibited area while other motorists had reportedly been moved on by security guards.

The controversy emerged on social media on September 24, when hospital visitors and patients shared pictures of luxury cars parked in a prohibited area at Phetchabun Hospital. Some said they had previously been chased away from the same spot by security guards.

Some online users accused the hospital and its security guards of treating wealthy people differently and allowing them to ignore parking rules.

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According to online users, two luxury cars were involved in a road accident at the popular tourist destination Phu Thap Berk in Lom Kao district on the night of September 22. One of the drivers was reportedly injured and admitted to Phetchabun Hospital.

Luxury car parking at Thai hospital sparks online drama
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวท้องถิ่นเพชรบูรณ์

The supercars seen parked at the hospital were suspected by online users to belong to friends of the injured driver who had come to visit him.

A local news Facebook page, ข่าวท่องถิ่นเพชรบูรณ์, meaning local news in Phetchabun, reported that its team questioned hospital director Kobchai Jirachanchai about the incident.

Kobchai initially declined to give an interview, saying he would question the security guards involved before providing an explanation to the public.

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He later held a press conference to clarify the incident and confirmed that the owners of the supercars seen in the viral post were friends of another driver injured in a crash.

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Kobchai said the injured driver was transferred to the hospital on the day of the accident, followed by four supercars that travelled behind the ambulance and parked in the emergency area.

Hospital parking issue
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวท้องถิ่นเพชรบูรณ์

Security guards allowed the four cars to park there because the hospital was not crowded at the time, according to Kobchai. The cars later left after midnight.

Before noon the following day, a second group of around 10 luxury cars arrived at the hospital and stayed for about 30 to 40 minutes.

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Kobchai said security guards told the drivers that the area was a no-parking zone, but the group ignored the warning. The drivers reportedly insisted on parking there, saying they had only come to visit their friend and would not stay for long.

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Kobchai said the incident was not reported to the hospital management team at the time because it happened and ended within a short period.

He described the incident as an administrative failure and said the security guards had since been warned and retrained.

Phetchabun hospital clarifies parking issue
Photo via DailyNews

Responding to criticism that the incident showed inequality, Kobchai denied that the hospital treated wealthy visitors differently and asked the public not to judge the incident based on bias.

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Another medical professional, Thorung Sribenyapakul, also said during the press conference that hospital staff treated everyone equally.

Thorung said several medical professionals had previously been warned and had their vehicle wheels clamped for parking in prohibited areas.

The hospital may ask police to assist with parking management in the future.

Kobchai apologised to the public over the incident and said the hospital would use the criticism to improve its services and management.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 25, 2026, 11:34 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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