Lucky ‘aunts’ scoop Thailand lottery jackpot: 6 million baht windfall, pledge donation to local pagoda project

Two elderly Thai women hailing from Huay Sai Khao village in Huay Kaew, Phu Kam Yao district, Phayao province, clinched the first prize in the government lottery, each receiving a whopping 6 million baht from the draw held yesterday.

The winning ticket bore the number 727202. Following this unexpected windfall, a stream of relatives, friends, and neighbours flocked to offer their heartfelt congratulations.

The two lucky ladies, 71 year old Jarin Konkam and 66 year old Chan Wongsom, have earned the affectionate moniker of “lucky aunts.”

Notably, they had recently embarked on a pilgrimage to the renowned Wat Had Fan, where the construction of the Had Fan pagoda is currently underway. Here, they fervently prayed and made a promise to donate to the pagoda’s construction should fortune favour them in the lottery.

Interestingly, it was one of the eight lottery tickets offered to them by a vendor that turned out to be the coveted first-prize ticket in yesterday’s draw.

Overwhelmed with joy, they shared their elation. They recounted their previous financial struggles, operating a barbecue pork-selling business while grappling with mounting debts.

Jarin mentioned that after purchasing all eight lottery tickets extended to her, she discovered the winning number 727202 among them.

Delighted by this stroke of luck, she now intends to allocate the funds towards supporting the pagoda construction at Wat Had Fan, settling her outstanding debts, and providing for her grandchildren.

It is worth noting that Phayao province had two winners in this particular draw, originating from distinct villages: Had Fan and Huay Sai Khao, both situated in Huay Kaew, Phu Kam Yao district, Phayao province, as reported by KhaoSod.

