Phayao teacher seeks police protection after threats

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 11, 2026, 11:15 AM
1 minute read
Phayao teacher seeks police protection after threats
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

A teacher in Phayao province has asked the Ministry of Justice for police protection after a crowd of villagers demanded her removal from the school where she teaches, accusing her of refusing to sign off on children’s lunch menus.

Kalong Jobsri, a senior-level teacher at Ban Rong Chiang Raeng School in Chiang Raeng subdistrict, Phu Sang district, travelled to Bangkok this weekend to seek help from the director of the Ministry of Justice’s Office of Witness Protection. Her request followed a demonstration on July 3, when 40 to 50 villagers gathered outside the school holding signs calling for her removal, alleging she could not work well with colleagues and was causing division within the school.

Kalong told the office she believes the campaign against her stems from her refusal to approve lunch menus supplied by a contractor, which she considered unsuitable for the children in her care. She also raised concerns over the school’s procurement process, which she said should be investigated. She noted that some of those involved were previously connected to school administrators in Chiang Rai province, where she had also raised concerns about lunch programme spending.

Kalong said she had already filed a police report with Phu Sang police, citing damage to her reputation and fears for her safety and property after the protest was covered by local media using inflammatory headlines. She has asked the Witness Protection Office to coordinate with local police to carry out checks at her home and workplace, and for relevant agencies to monitor her safety while she remains in the area.

The case traces back to 2018, when Kalong, then teaching in Wiang Kaen district, Chiang Rai province, reported alleged corruption involving school funds for underprivileged students, lunch programme budgets, and building repair budgets to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. A disciplinary panel was later set up against her and her pay rise was frozen. After requesting a transfer, she moved to Ban Rong Chiang Raeng School, where her car was later scratched and pelted with rocks, prompting her to request further transfers, including to her husband’s home province of Kamphaeng Phet, reported MGR Online.

Phayao teacher seeks police protection after threats | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Latest Thailand News
Phayao teacher seeks police protection after threats Thailand News

Phayao teacher seeks police protection after threats

1 minute ago
Thailand weather forecast July 11 warns of high waves Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 11 warns of high waves

2 hours ago
3 cargo ship crew seek appropriate compensation after attack in Strait of Hormuz Thailand News

3 cargo ship crew seek appropriate compensation after attack in Strait of Hormuz

18 hours ago
BEING 2026 returns as global wellness boom transforms Asia’s travel sector Phuket Travel

BEING 2026 returns as global wellness boom transforms Asia’s travel sector

19 hours ago
Married Thai man loses 400,000 baht gold necklace to woman he met on TikTok Thailand News

Married Thai man loses 400,000 baht gold necklace to woman he met on TikTok

19 hours ago
Phuket hotel faces demolition after encroaching on national park Thailand News

Phuket hotel faces demolition after encroaching on national park

19 hours ago
Wrong Google Maps pin leads drug courier into police patrol Thailand News

Wrong Google Maps pin leads drug courier into police patrol

20 hours ago
CP seeks contract termination for 3-airport high-speed rail Thailand News

CP seeks contract termination for 3-airport high-speed rail

21 hours ago
Thai, Filipina women arrested with cannabis at Phuket airport Thailand News

Thai, Filipina women arrested with cannabis at Phuket airport

21 hours ago
Headteacher accused of sexually abusing 11 pupils in Kanchanaburi Hot News

Headteacher accused of sexually abusing 11 pupils in Kanchanaburi

21 hours ago
3 Thai children rescued after attempting suicide to escape drug-addicted father Thailand News

3 Thai children rescued after attempting suicide to escape drug-addicted father

22 hours ago
Six foreign workers found without permits at Bangkok restaurant Thailand News

Six foreign workers found without permits at Bangkok restaurant

22 hours ago
62 fraudulent birth registrations found during probe into Thai citizenship fraud Thailand News

62 fraudulent birth registrations found during probe into Thai citizenship fraud

23 hours ago
Foreign film productions bring 4 billion baht to Thailand Thailand News

Foreign film productions bring 4 billion baht to Thailand

1 day ago
Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok launches Sunset Sound Bath for Wellness Wednesdays Thailand Hotels

Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok launches Sunset Sound Bath for Wellness Wednesdays

1 day ago
Cafe built for 30 million baht up for lease at just 1.49 million, and the list of extras is huge Hot News

Cafe built for 30 million baht up for lease at just 1.49 million, and the list of extras is huge

1 day ago
Thai customs arrest South African man with heroin hidden in coffee and tea bags Bangkok News

Thai customs arrest South African man with heroin hidden in coffee and tea bags

1 day ago
Thailand lost a third of its Chinese tourists. It has not got them back. Travel

Thailand lost a third of its Chinese tourists. It has not got them back.

1 day ago
Residents evacuated after road subsidence near MRT water leak scene Bangkok News

Residents evacuated after road subsidence near MRT water leak scene

1 day ago
Mae Hong Son abbot defrocked after heroin found in quarters Thailand News

Mae Hong Son abbot defrocked after heroin found in quarters

1 day ago
Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child&#8217;s allergic reaction Thailand News

Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child’s allergic reaction

2 days ago
Nene Royal goes from Phuket night market to America&#8217;s Got Talent Phuket News

Nene Royal goes from Phuket night market to America’s Got Talent

2 days ago
Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit Thailand News

Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit

2 days ago
Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87 Thailand News

Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87

2 days ago
2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts Phuket News

2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 11, 2026, 11:15 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.