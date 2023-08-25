Phayao civil servant denies drink-driving after flipping government vehicle, ready for investigation

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A female civil servant shared a story about the Phayao accident that involved her flipping a government vehicle. She insists she was not under the influence of alcohol at the time. She explained the events of the day and stated her readiness to cooperate with any investigation.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DPM) has sent a letter to the governor of Phayao province, who is in charge of regional civil servants and has disciplinary powers, asking him to establish a committee to investigate this female civil servant. She had used a government vehicle for non-official purposes and had an accident. There was also an order to transfer her to assist at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre, Zone 15, Chiang Rai.

The female civil servant, who is also a special policy and planning analyst at the Phayao Provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, revealed that the accident occurred on the night of August 16. She insisted she wasn’t drinking and driving as portrayed by social media. She took the office’s car to survey landslide problems in the area because it was raining heavily that night, which led to the unfortunate Phayao accident, reported KhaoSod.

She further stated that she would not interfere with the news but let the investigation process proceed by the committee set up by the Phayao provincial governor. As for the car involved in the Phayao accident, it is now being repaired in a garage in the province. The latest order has her transferred to assist at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre, Zone 15, Chiang Rai.

The Phayao accident gained significant attention on social media. It came out that the car wasn’t being used for official business during the crash. As a result, the DDPM is now reinforcing strict adherence to government regulations regarding the use of state vehicles by its officials nationwide. Read more HERE.

