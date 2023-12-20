Phatthalung highway police intercept 58 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Highway police in Phatthalung intercepted three pickup trucks carrying 58 illegal Bangladesh immigrants. The migrants were being smuggled into Hat Yai to work. The drivers confessed to receiving 1,500 baht per person, a higher income than transporting goods or vegetables.

Today, Deputy Superintendent Chamnan Suwanchatree, along with seven officers, set up a checkpoint on the southbound Asia Highway between Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung. They stopped three pickup trucks, one with a Yasothon registration number บบ 3441, another with a Phitsanulok registration number ผค 5217, and the third with a Phetchaburi registration number ขย 6126, reported KhaoSod.

Upon inspection, the officers found the trucks suspicious. Inside all three vehicles, hidden under the cover usually used for transporting vegetables, were 58 Myanmar nationals – 25 men, 26 women, and seven children. They also detained the three drivers and three other Thai nationals on board, before handing them over to the investigating officers of Na Khayat Police Station for further legal action.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the Bangladesh nationals had travelled from Bangladesh via Myanmar, intending to work in Malaysia. A broker arranged all their travel and expenses. One of the drivers, 25 year old Jirayut Weerapreecha, revealed he was paid 1,500 baht (US$ 43) per person to transport the Bangladesh nationals from Bangkok to Nakhon Si Thammarat. However, upon reaching the destination, the broker instructed him to continue to Hat Yai, Songkhla. Jirayut started the journey from Bangkok at 8am yesterday. This was his second time smuggling Bangladesh nationals. The first time, he transported them to Prachuap Khiri Khan. When asked why he was smuggling illegal workers, Jirayut said the income was better than transporting vegetables or other goods.

In related news, a vegetable transport truck was found to be smuggling 52 illegal immigrants in the Mae Sot district of western Thailand. This startling revelation happened during a joint police and special border task force operation on the Mae Sot-Tak Road, at the Huai Hin Fon inspection point, in the Mae Sot district. To read more click HERE