Government recruitment exam fraud allegedly leads to shooting in Phatthalung

The house of the president of the subdistrict municipality council in Phattalung was damaged in a shooting, allegedly following a dispute over fraud in the local government recruitment exam.

Several news outlets reported the incident, but police have not yet issued an official statement confirming details of the shooting. According to reports, gunfire struck the council president’s house in Srinakarin district, Phatthalung.

The shooting caused property damage, but no injuries were reported. KhaoSod said the number of suspects involved remains unclear.

Media reports suggested the incident may be linked to ongoing disputes surrounding local government recruitment examinations held last year.

According to allegations cited in reports, the council president collected money from applicants in exchange for promises to help them secure positions through the examination process.

Applicants were reportedly asked to pay an initial deposit of 325,000 baht, with an additional payment expected after results were announced.

Reports stated that some applicants did not receive the positions they had expected, leading them to demand refunds. The council president allegedly refused to return the money, which some reports suggested may have contributed to the shooting. These allegations remain unverified.

The council president’s 76 year old mother denied the accusations in comments to the media. She insisted her son had no involvement in any fraudulent operation and rejected claims that he benefited financially.

Media reports also alleged that the council president was not the only person under scrutiny in the wider case. Teachers, mayors, technicians from provincial administrative offices and other members of subdistrict municipal councils in Phatthalung were also mentioned as possible suspects. No formal charges have been announced.

The reported shooting comes amid a broader investigation into recruitment exam fraud following arrests in Nonthaburi on June 22. Investigators alleged that suspects altered answer sheets to help paying applicants secure positions in local administrative organisations.

The investigation has since expanded to examine other possible links. Srinakharinwirot University and related personnel are also under scrutiny as part of the wider probe, as the university was contracted to organise the examination.