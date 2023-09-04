Phang Nga Deputy Governor found dead at a hotel in Phuket

Photo via Facebook/ M KaJorn Udomphol.

The Deputy Governor of Phang Nga province in the southern part of Thailand died at a hotel in Phuket. The cause of his death is believed to be a heart attack.

The governor’s chauffeur knocked on his hotel room door at 9.30am yesterday but the 51 year old Deputy Governor, Talengsak Nuchpraharn, did not respond. He thought his employer must be tired from work and let him rest.

When there was no response from Talengsak by 12.30pm the chauffeur, and a member of the hotel staff, decided to enter the room with a spare key. They found Talengsak lying face down on the bed. They attempted to wake him to no avail.

Patong Police Station officers arrived at the scene after being notified of the death. According to the police report, Talengsak was found on the bed in a black t-shirt and shorts. There were no signs of struggle or theft within the room.

The chauffeur and secretary reported to officers that Talengsak arrived at the hotel in Phuket on September 2 at 2pm and went out to participate in a grand opening ceremony at Jungceylon shopping mall at 5.30pm on the day.

Talengsak returned to the hotel for dinner at 7.30pm and went into his room at 9.50pm. He remained in his room from that time and did not venture out.

The chauffeur and the governor’s secretary believed Talengsak’s congenital diseases, hypertension, and dyslipidemia, were the cause of his death. Investigating officers reckoned that the diseases might have caused a fatal heart attack which led to Talengsak’s death.

Nevertheless, the lifeless body of the deputy governor is at Patong Hospital for a thorough autopsy to identify the cause of his death.

In June this year, Thailand lost another provincial governor to a congenital disease. The 58 year old Narongsak Osatanakorn, from the Prathum Thani province, passed away due to cancer.

Follow us on :













Residents will remember him as the Governor of the Wild Boars, the name he was given for his important role in the rescue operation of 13 schoolboy footballers and their coach who were trapped in Than Luang Cave in 2018.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.