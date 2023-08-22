Pet feud turns tragic: Thai man kills 1 injures another in deadly dog dispute

Photo via Channel 3.

A Thai man surrendered to the police after he shot two victims following a row over their pet dogs fighting. One victim was murdered and the other is injured and in intensive care.

The gunman, 43 year old Kamon Puangsee, shot 38 year old Wisut Sujajing four times in the chest before turning the gun on Wisut’s 25 year old wife Chalinee Puangsee, shooting her twice in the leg on August 20 at a community in the Chachoengsao province near Bangkok.

The two victims were rushed to hospital where Wisut succumbed to the severity of his injuries. His wife, Chalinee, remains in intensive care at the hospital.

According to a relative, all three involved in the row are relatives and live next door to each other. They got along fine until a dispute two years ago when their dogs escaped from the houses and fought which left the animals injured.

Kamon and Chalinee blamed each other for letting the fight occur leading to an ongoing feud.

Chalinee’s older brother, 48 year old Uthen, revealed to Channel 3 that he witnessed the shooting. According to Uthen, prior to the fateful gunfire, Kamon and the now-deceased Wisut engaged in a physical altercation outside the community but witnesses intervened and separated them.

When Kamon arrived home after the fight and met Chalinee, he was angry and punched Chalinee in her face. Chalinee informed her husband about the incident and Wisut rushed back home and an argument ensued between the two men.

A furious Kamon then went into his house, emerged with a gun and shot the couple before fleeing the scene in his pickup.

Kamon yesterday surrendered at Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station. He conceded that the incident’s genesis lay in the dog dispute but the conflict was exacerbated by a history of bullying. He had a debilitated leg and the couple always used that to insult him when they engaged in an argument.

Follow us on :













Nevertheless, Kamon issued an apology for his action. His violent outburst was motivated by uncontrollable anger.

Kamon faces a charge of intentional murder which could result in the death penalty or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.