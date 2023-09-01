Perverted Chiang Mai teacher arrested for producing highly explicit pornographic content featuring students

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post.

A perverted high school physical education teacher in the northern province of Chiang Mai stands accused of producing highly explicit pornographic content featuring his male students. The perverted teacher, known only as Yos, was detained today in the vicinity of a school located in the tambon Tha Sala of Muang district.

Upon arrest, the police confiscated a hard drive that held 14 gigabytes of indecent photos and videos, leading to charges of possession of pornographic content. It appears that the 53 year old perverted teacher had persuaded numerous male students to allow him to take compromising photos and videos, which he stored on the recovered hard drive.

Yos reportedly conceded that the explicit photos and videos were for personal use, denying any intention of selling them or using them to exploit his students. However, this statement contradicts the findings of the Chiang Mai provincial police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Centre. They discovered that numerous indecent photos and videos featuring young boys had been uploaded online by Yos. The accused insisted that the students had given their consent to be photographed and filmed.

Chiang Mai’s chief of police, Police Major General Thawatchai Pongwiwatthanachai, noted that no proof has been found to suggest that the teacher coerced the students into posing for explicit content.

The police force is currently working to identify the exact number of students who were involved in this case. They stated that some of the content found on the hard drive dates back quite some time, which will extend the duration of the investigation.

Apart from his teaching role, Yos has also served as the school’s football coach for a period exceeding two decades.

Perverted teachers in Thailand are not a new phenomenon. Earlier this year a teacher who had sex with underage children in Nakhon Ratchasima allegedly sent videos of the acts by accident to a group chat. The teacher allegedly tried to commit suicide when the news broke.

The unnamed arts teacher at Non Sungsritani Secondary School in Non Sung district in Nakhon Ratchasima, Isaan, was investigated after videos of him engaging in sexual acts with female students were widely shared on social media after he accidentally sent them to a school group chat. Read more about the story HERE.

