Pervert arrested in Bangkok after 2 decades of underwear theft

Police arrested a perverted Thai man at an apartment in the Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok yesterday after two decades of women’s underwear theft. Police seized nearly 600 items as evidence.

A Thai woman filed a theft report at Bang Yi Khan Police Station officers at night on Sunday, February 11. The woman said she lived on the first floor of the Goyee Apartment in the Bangkok Noi district. She hung and dried her underwear on the balcony. The balcony was protected by curved steel and she did not know how the thief could steal her belongings.

Police reviewed the security camera at the apartment and identified the thief as 38 year old Thai man Nuttawut. Nuttawut was seen in the CCTV footage projecting his hand into the gap of the curved steel and grabbing the lingerie.

Police discovered that Nuttawut was a resident of the same apartment and arrested him on the evening of February 12. During a raid on his room, officers uncovered a cache of stolen women’s underwear and clothing, comprising 591 items in total. This inventory included 516 lingerie pieces, 72 women’s panties, and three sets of women’s pyjamas.

The degenerate confessed that he began stealing women’s underwear when he was 18 years old. He was arrested once 10 years ago but got released because the victim dropped the charge.

At the age of 18, he stole underwear from locals in the central province of Samut Sakhon, where he worked as a construction worker. Nuttawut said he stole two to six pieces each time, masturbated with the stolen items, and kept them in his collection.

Bangkok bound

Nuttawut revealed that he moved from Samut Sakhon to Bangkok to work as the apartment’s technician. The accommodation owner provided him with a free room and a salary of 2,000 baht per month. He continued to steal underwear from the residents of the flat and local people living nearby after the relocation.

Follow us on :













Nuttawut faces two charges for violating Section 365 of the Criminal Law by trespassing on the property of another person at night. The penalty is imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both. He also violated Section 335 of the Criminal Law: committing theft at night time which would result in up to five years in prison and up to 10,000 baht fine.

Nuttawut assured the police that he would stop stealing underwear upon leaving prison. Officers encouraged other victims to file complaints with the police or retrieve their underwear if they wished.