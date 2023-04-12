Pepsi Thailand introduces bottles made from 100% recycled plastic

Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) will switch to 100% recycled plastic for its 550ml Pepsi bottles, expected to enter the market later this month, under the campaign “Appreciate Fizz: Dare to Change the World.”

PepsiCo joined forces with Chulalongkorn University and ENVICCO Co., Ltd. to launch the project, “Pepsi Recycled PET Bottle Campaign.” Pepsi will be the first carbonated drink brand to use 100% recycled plastic bottles in Thailand.

The bottles will be made from rPET (recycled polyethene terephthalate) produced by PET bottle producer Envicco Ltd.

Initially, 550 millilitre bottles of Pepsi and Pepsi No Sugar will switch to recycled plastic and the rest of the company’s products will follow suit.

Chief Marketing Officer of Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand), Anawat Sangkhasup, said…

“In the past, Pepsi Thailand has been continually committed to delivering delicious, fizzy and refreshing flavours for every moment of fun for Thai consumers through the popular products Pepsi and Pepsi No Sugar.

“This year we are proud to announce our readiness to use 100% recycled plastic bottles – the first soft drink in the market to do so.

“Our campaign “Appreciate Fizz: Dare to Change the World” aims to awaken the ‘green energy style’ in young people who care about the environment.

“Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health allows the use of rPET bottles to be reused safely as beverage packaging in accordance with safety standards set by the FDA.

“We will launch Pepsi and Pepsi No Sugar 550ml first this April before launching other products packaged in recycled plastic like TEA+ Oolong tea.

“The packaging has been updated to say ‘Pepsi 100% Recycled’ to inform customers of the switch to rPET bottles.”

As part of the campaign, PET bottle bins will be set up around Siam Square to “encourage young people to pay more attention to the problem of plastic waste.” The collected PET bottles will be used for a “surprise event” later this year.

Two weeks ago, PepsiCo announced that its logo will change for the first time in 14 years.