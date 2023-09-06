Pedophile abbot accused of comitting indecent, sadistic acts against young girl

Photo via Facebook/ Page 3 News.

A 70 year old abbot of a temple in the Isaan province of Udon Thani fled the place of worship after being accused of committing indecent, sadistic acts against an 11 year old girl.

The young victim’s mother revealed to Channel 3 that her daughter had met the alleged pedophile abbot through his granddaughter. The victim’s friends told her that the monk would give her money if she visited him.

Upon the visit, the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the abbot. The abbot reportedly bit the girl’s vagina and breasts and then gave her 100 baht for her time before releasing her.

According to the victim’s mother, her daughter initially kept the issue secret because the abbot’s granddaughter threatened to kill her if she exposed the indecent act. The victim’s friends forced her to meet the abbot from April until last Saturday, September 2.

Channel 3 reported on Monday that several police departments visited the temple to question the abbot about the issue only to find he had disappeared from the monastery.

Investigating officers met the abbot’s older brother at his accommodation. He claimed that his brother had travelled to a resident’s house to partake in a religious ceremony.

The older brother expressed confidence that the abbot was innocent. He urged the authorities to perform a DNA test to prove the accusation. He revealed that the abbot was previously married. He had a good wife and four children but she later divorced the abbot due to his alcoholism.

The brother went on to explain that the abbot then left Udion Thani province to work in Phuket. He worked there for about 10 years and returned to Udon Thani to enter the monkhood.

The provincial office of Buddhism reported to the media that officers had inquired about the incident and the abbot denied the accusation.

The police reported that they could not issue any punishment against the abbot for now because he denied the allegation. An investigating officer revealed they would await scientific evidence on the matter before processing a legal charge against the abbot.

