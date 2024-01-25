Pattaya’s traffic nightmare: Deputy mayor tackles commute delays

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a bid to combat the chaos caused by the never-ending construction along Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai took matters into his own hands, leading a team on a mission to bring relief to frustrated commuters.

Accompanied by reps from the contracted company, Pattaya police, and Engineering Office staff, the Deputy Mayor rolled up his sleeves and descended upon the North Pattaya traffic lights intersection on January 23. The mission was to tackle the prevailing traffic congestion issue, unleashed by the ongoing 700-metre construction project.

The solution is to adjust traffic signal timings to get the vehicular flow moving at a more acceptable pace. Moreover, the contracted company was swiftly ordered to install informative signs. These signs not only update the masses on the ongoing construction saga but also provide a glimmer of optimism with the promised completion date.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai made it clear that these proactive measures are all about keeping residents and visitors in the loop, ensuring that everyone is armed with the information they need to navigate the traffic minefield. The city’s commitment to expedite the construction is unwavering, with a targeted completion date set for May this year, reported Pattaya Mail.

In a reassuring address to the public, Deputy Mayor Manot promised that every conceivable effort would be made to turn down the volume of disruptions and orchestrate an improvement in traffic conditions in the affected area. This decisive approach isn’t just lip service – it underscores the city’s dedication to promptly addressing public concerns and ensuring the convenience of both residents and visitors alike.

In related news, the road from Walking Street to Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya has transformed into a bustling bazaar, causing mayhem for both locals and tourists alike. The 1.5-kilometre stretch, once a serene link between nightlife and island getaways, is now a traffic-ridden nightmare. The situation has escalated to the point where motorcycles are haphazardly strewn across the road, leaving no room for pedestrians or vehicles.