Birthday ends in hospital for Pattaya woman after building jump

A young woman was seriously injured after jumping from the third floor of a building in Soi Buakhao, Pattaya, late last night, June 3, following reported stress over personal problems.

Rescue workers and a medical team were called to Soi Buakhao at 11.10pm after receiving a report that a woman had fallen from a height.

The building is five storeys high, with a beer bar operating on the ground floor. Siam Chon News reported that staff and foreign tourists gathered outside after the 19 year old fell from the upper floor.

Rescue workers and medics provided first aid before taking her to hospital for urgent treatment.

According to a staff member, the woman is the girlfriend of the foreign bar owner, and June 3 was her birthday. The woman had been drinking at the bar before going upstairs to a room. Moments later, staff heard a loud noise and found she had jumped from the third floor.

The same staff member said the woman had often spoken about stress and personal problems. Although she had sometimes argued with her boyfriend, the staff member believed her distress was not caused only by the relationship.

The staff member also claimed the woman had previously tried to jump from the building but had been stopped by her boyfriend.

Police are expected to review the circumstances of the incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In similar news, last year, a Thai woman was left critically injured after falling from the 25th floor of a Pattaya condominium following an argument with her foreign husband.