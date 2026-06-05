Thai teen allegedly assaults girlfriend to death in Pattaya petrol station

A Thai father demanded justice, claiming his daughter died following an alleged assault by her 16 year old boyfriend at her workplace in Pattaya, while colleagues initially told him she collapsed from consuming kratom and energy drinks.

The incident occurred at a petrol station on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya at around 10pm on June 4. The victim, Kanoknika, was working overtime at the time.

Her father, 54 year old Somporn, said he was contacted late at night by one of her colleagues, who told him his daughter had fainted. He travelled to the petrol station and found her lying unconscious inside a convenience store.

A rescue team arrived and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation but was unable to revive her. Medical staff later continued resuscitation efforts before transferring her to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, where she was pronounced dead.

According to Somporn, colleagues told him his daughter had consumed a large amount of kratom and energy drinks to continue working overtime, and suggested this may have contributed to her condition.

However, Somporn said he later reviewed CCTV footage from the petrol station, which he claims shows his daughter being physically assaulted by her boyfriend, a 16 year old co-worker.

The footage, according to Somporn, showed the teenager returning to the workplace on a motorcycle after his shift had ended. The pair were seen arguing before the situation escalated.

Somporn alleged that the teenager struck his daughter multiple times until she collapsed. He said she then experienced a seizure before losing consciousness.

The teenager, speaking to Channel 7, said he did not intend to cause her death. He admitted to arguing with the victim and said he pulled her, after which she collapsed and had a seizure.

Somporn has taken his daughter’s body to Kalasin province for funeral rites but said he will delay cremation until he receives justice. He has called on police to take action in the case.

Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station said they are gathering evidence and will proceed with legal action if the investigation and autopsy findings support the allegations.