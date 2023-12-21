Pattaya: Traffic chaos at Bali Hai Pier

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The picturesque road from Walking Street to Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya has transformed into a bustling bazaar, causing mayhem for both locals and tourists alike.

The 1.5-kilometre stretch, once a serene link between nightlife and island getaways, is now a traffic-ridden nightmare.

The situation has escalated to the point where motorcycles are haphazardly strewn across the road, leaving no room for pedestrians or vehicles. Locals, feeling the impact on their lives and businesses, are sounding the alarm bells.

A frustrated resident voiced out his anger.

“Enough is enough. The authorities must step in and salvage our once charming road.”

Complaints echo through the air, prompting residents to propose a comprehensive plan for improvement. Suggestions include enhancing the road infrastructure, creating designated parking areas, establishing a regulated market zone, curbing random parking, and enforcing hygiene and safety standards, reported Pattaya Mail.

The road, pivotal for ferrying tourists to nearby paradises such as Koh Larn Island and Koh Samet Island, has become an unsightly market square. The once coveted view of the sea and the iconic Pattaya sign is now obscured by the chaotic sprawl of vendors.

In related news, the streets of Pattaya are on the brink of a significant transformation. Officials announced that Soi Buakhao, a bustling road in the city, will soon be converted into a one-way street. To alleviate the regular high congestion and traffic density in the area, the traffic system change was set to take place last month. The plan follows the resolution of the local Pattaya administration committee‘s meeting and will start after the placement of public notices detailing the upcoming changes.

In other news, aluxury BMW car with an unusual number plate was stopped by vigilant highway police on Phahonyothin Road. All documents of the vehicle were found to be counterfeit. Upon checking with the Department of Land Transport and the Royal Thai Police, it was discovered that the number plate belonged to a pickup truck.