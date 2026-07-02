Pattaya tourism hit by low season as hotels struggle to fill rooms

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 2, 2026, 3:15 PM
187 1 minute read
Pattaya tourism hit by low season as hotels struggle to fill rooms | Thaiger
Photo by Hadi Mazumder via Unsplash

Pattaya’s tourism is facing a particularly weak low season, with tourist numbers falling by around 20 to 30% in Pattaya and Chon Buri, while many hotels are reporting occupancy rates below break-even levels.

The slowdown has affected several parts of the tourism sector, with fewer visitors, a decline in the meetings and seminars market, and reduced flight services contributing to weaker business conditions for hotels and tourism operators.

Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, President of the Chon Buri Tourism Federation, said yesterday, July 1, that the market has contracted more sharply than usual this year.

Pattaya tourism faces a difficult low season as fewer visitors, flight cuts, and weak demand leave many hotels below break-even.
Photo via สมาคมสมาพันธ์ท่องเที่ยว ชลบุรี ACTF

He explained that after the April to May school holiday period, family travellers would normally continue to support the tourism market during the early stages of the low season. This year, however, the decline has been significantly more noticeable.

One of the main factors, he identified, has been the reduction in meetings, seminars and government-related travel. Thanet said the government’s work-from-home policy has led some agencies to interpret that organising off-site meetings may not align with current budget spending guidelines.

As a result, the meetings and seminars segment, which has traditionally been an important source of business during the low season, has declined substantially.

Pattaya stock photo
Photo by Prashant on Unsplash

Short-haul tourism has also been affected as some low-cost and commercial airlines have gradually reduced or cancelled flights. According to Thanet, higher fuel costs and insufficient booking demand have contributed to the cuts, leading to fewer visitors travelling to Pattaya and Chon Buri.

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Khaosod reported that data from the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter (THAE) and the Chon Buri Tourism Federation show tourist arrivals have fallen by around 20 to 30%.

Meanwhile, many hotels are operating with occupancy rates of only 15 to 20%, well below the estimated break-even level of at least 40 to 50%, leaving many tourism businesses under significant financial pressure.

This year’s slowdown differs from last year’s low season, when Pattaya projected confidence in its year-round tourism appeal, supported by upgraded attractions and efforts to draw tourists during quieter months.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 2, 2026, 3:15 PM
187 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.