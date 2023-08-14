Pattaya sets 1.9 billion baht budget aiming to revitalise tourism and local economy

Photo courtesy of Yienyuet Hoang, Flickr

Emphasising tourism and local economy stimulation, the city of Pattaya has delineated its budget allocation for the upcoming fiscal year. Paramet Ngampichet, the Mayor of Pattaya City, announced the conclusion with the budget set to be effective from October 1.

In a recent meeting participated in by municipality executives, councillors, and local government entities, a resources allotment of 1.9 billion baht was agreed upon. From the total budget, 1.6 billion baht has been designated for fixed expenses that include payment of utility bills and salaries, leaving the remaining funds for investment and Pattaya developmental ventures.

According to Mayor Paramet, the priority for next year’s budget would be the revitalisation of the tourism sector, which has greatly suffered due to the pandemic, along with the stimulation of the local Pattaya economy.

A few initiatives are on the plan, like expanding tourism campaigns, which are the highlights of the region such as the fireworks festival and the Pattaya marathon. In an attempt to attract more affluent visitors to Pattaya, these will be supplemented with a jazz festival.

Additionally, Pattaya has plans to embark on fundamental infrastructure projects that catapult its attractiveness as a preeminent destination within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) tourism landscape.

Meanwhile, Paramet has revealed that 336 million baht from the budget has been sanctioned by the Pattaya City Council to recommence the long-stalled construction of the National Eastern Sporting Stadium project. The project, capable of accommodating 20,000 spectators, had been on hold for a span of 15 years as it was entering the second phase. Existing plans are to invite bids for a builder to manage the execution of the third phase of the stadium project, reported Bangkok Post.

The third phase of the Pattaya project has an expected duration of up to 820 days, with further funding to be sourced upon its conclusion. Mayor Paramet further added that should the stadium host world-class competitions, a separate training field would undoubtedly be required. He expressed his conviction that the stadium project would be functional within his term as mayor.

The stalled project, occupying a 371 rai plot of land in the Huai Yai tambon of Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri, has attracted the attention of the National Anti-Corruption Commission. The endeavour, initiated in 2008, was ideally expected to reach completion by the year 2017.

Regrettably, construction was ceased by previous contractors citing reasons that include the surprising unearthing of large boulders under the surface, which necessitated a halt to any drilling activities. Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 expedited another setback in Pattaya due to a shortage of labour. As a result, the contractor left the site in an unfinished state despite receiving payment of 143 million baht.

As a consequence, Pattaya City confiscated the firm’s guaranteed sum of 50 million baht, initially placed as a provision to undertake the assignment. Presently, a lawsuit has been filed seeking to reclaim the remainder of the amount from the firm.