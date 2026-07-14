Couple caught on camera having sex at Pattaya public park

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 14, 2026, 2:13 PM
1 minute read
Couple caught on camera having sex at Pattaya public park
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

A video showing a couple allegedly having sex at a public park in Pattaya circulated on Thai social media today, July 14. The footage was reportedly filmed at a well-known public park on Khao Phra Tamnak.

The video reportedly shows a man in a white shirt and a woman in a red top having sex on a stone picnic table inside the park, which is frequented by residents and tourists throughout the day.

Reporters later visited the site and confirmed it was a stone picnic table inside Chaloem Phrakiat Public Park, a popular exercise and recreation area.

Winai, a security guard at the park, said he was on patrol between 3.20am and 3.30am when he saw a fair-skinned man, who appeared to be from the Middle East, sitting alone at one of the tables. He did not see a woman and did not suspect anything unusual.

A video allegedly showing a couple having sex at a Pattaya public park has spread online as officials work to identify those involved.
Photo via Facebook: อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

A short time later, another man told him he had seen a couple engaging in sexual activity at the same spot. Winai said he was sceptical until a colleague showed him the video circulating online, confirming it was the table he had just inspected.

Winai said he never expected anyone to have sex in the park. He added that security guards have previously found couples and people loitering in secluded parts of the park.

The incident has prompted calls on social media for officials to increase overnight patrols and install additional CCTV cameras in secluded areas to help prevent indecent behaviour and other crimes.

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Many online users have also urged officials to identify the individuals shown in the video and consider legal action. Their identities and nationalities have not been confirmed, and officials are continuing to investigate the matter.

In similar news, back in December last year, a Russian couple faced a fine after being caught engaging in sexual activity on camping chairs on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. Some witnesses filmed the explicit action and shared the video on social media.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 14, 2026, 2:13 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.