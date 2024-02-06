Pattaya police crackdown on underage entry at local club

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya police cracked down on the city’s entertainment hotspots in an operation named Nightwatch, arriving at Area 39 on Pattaya Third Road at 1.30am on February 3.

Amidst the sea of IDs, a 19 year old girl emerged, attempting to slyly slip past with a counterfeit identity. The venue management pointed fingers at the imposter, claiming she hoodwinked her way in. Lead investigator Police Major Colonel Aphinant Boonyarat wasted no time summoning the venue manager for questioning.

Facing the heat, the manager now bears the weight of three serious charges: operating sans permission, peddling booze after legal hours, and permitting the under-20 individuals to enter the premises, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya’s law enforcers have sounded the alarm, cautioning all entertainment venue owners that unannounced raids are the new norm, and any infringements will lead to arrests.

In related news, authorities have raided the notorious teen hotspot, Heaven Rangsit, for operating without a permit and allowing almost 500 underage individuals to patronise the establishment. The bust occurred at around 12.30am on January 7.

Officials, including Ronnarong Tipsiri, Inspector General of the Department of Local Administration and Wilun Sitthiwong, Director of the Investigation and Legal Affairs of the Department of Local Administration, led a team of over 50 officers to the venue located in Klong Luang, Pathum Thani.

In other news, on December 25, a 21 year old victim of a brutal assault at a well-known nightclub in Chon Buri was dragged out of the bathroom and beaten, leaving him and a friend seriously injured. The incident was sparked by a misunderstanding that the young men were using drugs in the club’s bathroom.

The victim revealed that he was in severe abdominal pain at the time of the incident due to heavy drinking. He had asked a friend to accompany him to the bathroom for assistance. However, a misunderstanding led to accusations of drug use in the club’s restroom.