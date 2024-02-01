Pattaya plight: Migrant beggars roam the streets

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Migrant beggars, disabled individuals, and the elderly have been spotted roaming the streets near Pattaya Beach, raising eyebrows and causing discomfort among residents and tourists alike.

The alarming scenes, particularly along Second Road and in front of the Wat Chai Mongkol Market in South Pattaya, triggered concerns about the city’s struggle to tackle street begging, leaving its impact on the tourism industry in question.

Despite prior interventions by authorities to clear the area, foreign beggars persist, becoming an unfortunate and familiar sight for onlookers. The recurring nature of their presence and the apparent lack of consequences have left locals frustrated. An anonymous local business owner on Second Road expressed his discontent.

“It’s becoming quite disheartening to see this every day. Not only is it uncomfortable for tourists, but it also paints a negative picture of the city. We need authorities to take more concrete steps to address this issue.”

Surprisingly, authorities have remained tight-lipped about the situation, yet to issue an official statement regarding these recent incidents, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, Phuket’s Provincial Police are calling for vigilance against foreign beggars, following the arrest of a Chinese man who was allegedly soliciting donations under false pretenses. The man, identified only as Yang by law enforcement, claimed that the funds collected would go towards aiding a disabled child. News of the arrest broke on January 15, after law enforcement officers apprehended Yang. The exact location of the arrest remains undisclosed.

In other news, Immigration Bureau officers arrested 23 Jordanian beggars at a hotel in Nana, Bangkok on November 27 last year following complaints from business owners on Soi Sukhumvit 4 near Nana Plaza.

Business owners near Nana Plaza shared videos of foreign beggars from a Middle Eastern country causing a public nuisance in the area on several social media platforms last week. They urged the relevant authorities to take action against the beggars, saying their begging was affecting their businesses.