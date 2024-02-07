Pattaya Mayor saves buffaloes from the slaughter for the blind

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet donated 30,000 baht to the Thai Association of the Blind to rescue two buffaloes from the brink of slaughter.

In an initiative unveiled on Monday, Mayor Poramet’s collaborative effort with city officials aims to provide a lifeline for visually impaired individuals in Uthai Thani Province. The funds gathered through a charity event and contributions from dedicated city employees, are poised to make a significant impact on the lives of those in need.

This benevolent endeavour sees Mayor Poramet personally contributing 3,000 baht to the cause, complementing the generous 27,000 baht raised by compassionate city employees.

Crucially, the project ensures that the rescued buffaloes will not face the grim fate of slaughterhouses. Instead, they will be carefully nurtured and utilised exclusively for breeding purposes, offering a sustainable source of income for the visually impaired, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, Thai netizens were impressed by the heartwarming story of a Thai man who volunteered to take a blind man on a beach trip to Koh Larn, an island in Chon Buri province. The man said that what he did was nothing special, adding it was a simple gesture that everyone could do to spread positive energy to others.

Paripol Toopiroh shared pictures of himself and his new friend, a blind man named Jukkapun Katudnong, on Facebook on January 6 and told his followers how he and Jukkapun met and spent time together in Koh Larn.

Follow us on :













In other news, a disabled man selling lottery tickets was spotted tumbling from his wheelchair onto the road due to an uneven surface. The incident, captured on CCTV, sparked outrage on social media.

The man was attempting to navigate the bumpy road in an area earmarked for the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project, specifically designed to be accessible for disabled people. The incident took place near a gold shop, Charoen Yowarat, in the municipal market of Mabtaphut, Rayong province.