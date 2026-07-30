Pattaya house searched for two men linked to Russian siblings case

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 30, 2026, 10:26 AM
1 minute read
Pattaya house searched for two men linked to Russian siblings case | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

Police searched a house in Pattaya yesterday, July 29, after receiving reports that the two men linked to the disappearance of missing Russian siblings were hiding inside. Neither was found, and the search for the siblings continues.

The siblings, 22 year old Diana and her brother 17 year old Roman, disappeared after leaving their family home in Bang Lamung on a rented motorcycle at about 4am on July 26. CCTV later captured them speaking with an unidentified person before they vanished.

The house search came as police continued searching the area around the old Thung Luang cemetery, where the siblings’ rented motorcycle was discovered dismantled and buried.

Police searched a Pattaya home after reports that two men linked to the missing Russian siblings' case were hiding there.
Photo via Matichon

An assistant village headman in Moo 9 said villagers had identified a man known as Pong as the person seen in earlier CCTV footage connected to the investigation. He said residents believed the man could be connected to the case, but police have not confirmed any link.

Villagers also told police they saw a man known as Thong, described as Pong’s friend, digging in the area where the motorcycle was later found from about 5pm until 11pm on July 28. Police have not confirmed the claim.

The same villagers said they saw both Pong and Thong at the site the following morning before the pair allegedly ran in opposite directions when they noticed officials approaching. Police have not confirmed the account.

A 24 year old man in the area told reporters he heard several gunshots over the past one to two nights about 500 metres from the burial site. He said he could not confirm whether the sounds were related to the investigation.

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Police searched a Pattaya home after reports that two men linked to the missing Russian siblings' case were hiding there.
Photo via Matichon

Matichon reported that at about 4pm, officers from Huay Yai Police Station, along with relevant officials, surrounded a house in Huay Yai subdistrict, after receiving information that Pong and Thong were hiding there.

The search did not locate either man. The homeowner told police that Pong and Thong returned to the house at about 10am on July 26, the day the Russian siblings disappeared. Both men were allegedly covered in mud, stayed for about one hour and then left.

Police are still searching for the siblings and attempting to locate the two men for questioning.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 30, 2026, 10:26 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.