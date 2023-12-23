Pattaya floating market: Loss of Chinese tourists amidst safety concerns

Photo courtesy of TNG holidays

In a bid to revive Pattaya‘s reputation, the operator of the iconic Pattaya Floating Market is sounding the alarm, urging authorities to dispel safety concerns that have plagued Thailand.

Amidst the ongoing struggle for a tourism comeback, Sumaporn Srimuang, the market’s general manager, reveals shocking statistics and pleads for a shift in perception.

“China remains the linchpin of Pattaya’s tourism, but the recent surge in Indian, South Korean, and local visitors hasn’t offset the colossal spending power of our Chinese guests.”

Despite a partial return of Chinese visitors, the absence of leisure tour groups has left the once-bustling market yearning for its former glory.

Before the pandemic, the market hosted a staggering 15,000 daily visitors, with 60% being international tourists. Post-pandemic reopening in April last year witnessed a dip, settling at 6,000 to 7,000 daily visitors, half of whom were foreigners. However, October and November brought a dismal drop to 4,000-5,000 daily visitors, a fallout attributed to the unsettling shooting incident at Siam Paragon, reported Bangkok Post.

Sumaporn identifies a twofold culprit: waning confidence in Thailand’s safety and the sluggish Chinese economy.

“We need the authorities to act swiftly, dispel the safety doubts, and restore the allure of Pattaya as a haven for tourists.”

Follow us on :













In related news, Thailand‘s vibrant cultural tapestry, woven with ancient traditions and modern spectacles, is driving a tourism surge, with the Thailand Winter Festival taking the spotlight at the closing of the year. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) wrapped up the year with Thailand Winter Festival, featuring five cultural extravaganzas, including a Colorful Canals promotion for the mesmerising Loy Krathong festival. This event, alongside Vijit Chao Phraya 2023, Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges, Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2023, and Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024, showcased Bangkok’s rich cultural calendar.

In other news, The picturesque road from Walking Street to Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya has transformed into a bustling bazaar, causing mayhem for both locals and tourists alike. The 1.5-kilometre stretch, once a serene link between nightlife and island getaways, is now a traffic-ridden nightmare.