Pattaya: British tourist injured in road accident involving motorbike

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A 52 year old British tourist was struck by a motorcycle while crossing Thepprasit Road, Bang Lamung, Pattaya on the evening of December 28.

The British man, known only as Mei, was struck by Thai motorcyclist, 35 year old Suphansa Taengthong, while crossing Thepprasit Road, creating a spectacle near a PTT gas station around 5.50pm.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation’s quick response played a crucial role as they rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, the rescuers found Suphansa lying injured, with a moderate injury on her left eyebrow and experiencing neck pain. Her Yamaha GT125 motorcycle, registered in Samut Prakan, bore the evidence of the dramatic impact. Meanwhile, the British tourist, Mei, suffered head injuries, lacerations, and body abrasions.

Both victims received immediate medical attention at the scene before being swiftly transported to the hospital for further treatment. Moey, a 17 year old passenger on the motorcycle who miraculously escaped injury, revealed the harrowing details. She explained that she and Suphansa were heading home after a visit to a nearby market when Mei allegedly stepped onto the road from the central island without proper caution. This left Suphansa with insufficient time to halt the motorcycle, resulting in the unfortunate collision, reported Pattaya News.

Pattaya police, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, promptly arrived to document the scene. In an effort to unravel the full story, they are meticulously scrutinising nearby surveillance footage. Furthermore, plans are in place to interview the British tourist to obtain his perspective and discern if it aligns with the account provided by Moey, the witness accompanying Suphansa.

Follow us on :













In related news, a foreign tourist, having just landed in Thailand, consumed a substantial amount of alcohol and subsequently forgot the location of his accommodation. The intoxicated traveller insisted on remaining in the taxi after arriving in Pattaya.

In other news, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in conjunction with relevant agencies, convened a conference at 10.30am on December 27. The meeting aimed to lay out strategic measures for preventing road accidents, specifically focusing on the safety of drivers during the upcoming new year holidays.