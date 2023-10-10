Rain reigns havoc: Deluge drenches Chon Buri, Pattaya beach erosion

Heavy rain pounds Pattaya, causing flooding and the erosion of Pattaya beach. Picture courtesy of Chaiyot Pupattanapong.

Torrential rain wreaked havoc in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri in the early hours of this morning, causing extensive flooding on roads and in various communities. The deluge, which started approximately at 12.20am and lasted for over an hour, also led to significant erosion of Pattaya beach.

The floodwater reached depths of between 50 and 80 centimetres in certain areas, rendering the road alongside the railway from Soi Khao Talo to Soi Wat Tham and a part of Sukhumvit Road inaccessible to small vehicles and motorcycles. The water level, however, slowly receded afterwards.

The beach erosion occurred from Pattaya Nua to Pattaya Klang, with a massive volume of runoff sweeping away the sand that the Marine Department had previously transported in to expand the Pattaya shoreline in an attempt to boost its appeal to visitors.

The erosion left damage about one metre deep and four metres wide at several locations along the beach. In addition to the physical damage, the runoff also left rubbish scattered along the shore.

The continuous rainfall overnight resulted in more erosion of the beach, a stark reminder of the destructive power of Mother Nature and the environmental challenges Thailand faces.

The full extent of the damage is yet to be evaluated, but these events have underscored the urgent need for effective flood management strategies in the region.

The Meteorological Department today issued a severe weather warning, with a forecast of 60-80% rainfall across Thailand. The northern region is anticipated to be hit hardest, while the central, eastern, and Bangkok areas are expected to experience heavy rain and strong gusty winds.

In today’s 24-hour weather forecast, a trough of low pressure is moving across the lower north, central, and eastern regions.

The high-pressure area or cold air mass originating from China is spreading downwards, covering the eastern north and northeastern regions of Thailand and the South China Sea.

Follow us on :













The southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand, causing heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly in some parts of the northern region.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.