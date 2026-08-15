Pattani raid seizes 2.45 million illegal cigarettes

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 15, 2026, 1:45 PM
1 minute read
Pattani raid seizes 2.45 million illegal cigarettes | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A raid on a house in Krado subdistrict, Yarang district, Pattani province, has uncovered more than 2.45 million illegal cigarettes, three handguns with ammunition, and 18.76 million baht (approximately US$514,000) in cash.

The operation was carried out by the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command, working alongside police, military personnel, administrative officials, the Customs Department, and the Central Institute of Forensic Science under the Ministry of Justice.

A man, whose full name was withheld and who goes by Masata, presented himself as the property owner during the search. Three other people were inside the house at the time of the raid.

Officials reported finding approximately 2,452,680 illegal cigarettes, three handguns with ammunition, and 18,759,000 baht in cash. The seized items were handed over to Yarang Police Station for legal proceedings.

Investigators are now expanding their inquiry to identify other individuals and networks suspected of involvement in smuggling and the illegal importation of untaxed goods. ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said it would continue operations targeting narcotics, illicit trade, and other security threats across Thailand’s southern border provinces.

Pattani raid seizes 2.45 million illegal cigarettes | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In another separate incident, France’s National Police say 11 French nationals have been arrested in Thailand after cannabis was found in their luggage, facing charges of attempting to smuggle drugs out of the country. Families claim a criminal gang tricked relatives into carrying the drugs by offering free holidays to Thailand, in a scheme dubbed the ‘Thailand plan’. Under new rules, suspects who cannot pay a customs fine face detention before trial. One case involved a 20 year old arrested in June with 16.8 kilogrammes of cannabis in locked luggage. France’s foreign ministry is investigating the alleged scheme and providing consular assistance.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 15, 2026, 1:45 PM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.