Patongtharn Shinawatra tipped as new Pheu Thai Party leader

Picture courtesy of Sanook

Anusorn Iamsa-ard, a list MP of the Pheu Thai Party, believes that Patongtharn Shinawatra is suitable to take over as the new head of the Pheu Thai Party. He sees her as capable of leading the party to become a dependable political institution for the people.

On the matter of the Pheu Thai Party’s general meeting on September 27, Anusorn mentioned that the meeting will be held to select a new party leader and administrative committee to replace the ones who have resigned.

According to rumours, Patongtharn Shinawatra, the head of the Pheu Thai family and the deputy chairwoman of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, is likely to be selected as the new party leader. Anusorn expressed his confidence that if Patongtharn becomes the party leader, it will be a great development.

She has the potential to lead the Pheu Thai Party to become a political institution that the people can rely on and have faith in. Patongtharn is a new-generation person who is knowledgeable and capable, with a transparent understanding of the political context.

She is a political figure who everyone trusts and believes in to lead the party and drive the Pheu Thai Party forward, increasing support for all MPs and party members, Anusorn said.

As the Pheu Thai Party has new, energetic MPs who are fully performing their duties in Parliament, having a new generation person as the party leader in this situation will coordinate the work and make it more efficient, making the Pheu Thai Party more reliable and trusted by the people.

Patongtharn is someone whom the party is confident in driving all kinds of work and leading the Pheu Thai Party to success with an image of a new generation that fits the specification of working politics in the digital age.

Moreover, Patongtharn is considered a bright star with her own light. She is fully qualified to become the new party leader in an economy driven by innovation. She can drive the Pheu Thai Party to move forward and set the target to drive Thailand towards being a high-income country, Sanook reported.

