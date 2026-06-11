Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 11, 2026, 4:53 PM
131 1 minute read
Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Sarid Pongpaew

Thai lifeguards successfully rescued a foreign woman who removed a red warning flag and entered rough seas on Patong Beach in Phuket yesterday, June 10.

The witness, Sarid Pongpawn, shared a video of the rescue on Facebook, praising lifeguards for preventing a potentially dangerous situation. In the caption, the man stated…

“A heart-stopping moment. A real story with no script. This foreign woman grabbed a red flag and ran into the sea. Fortunately, lifeguards on Patong Beach managed to rescue her. Thank you!”

The footage showed lifeguards monitoring and following a woman in a red T-shirt as she walked along the beach. She approached a rocky section of the shoreline and removed a red warning flag that had been placed to alert visitors to hazardous sea conditions.

Foreign woman saved from dangers on Patong Beach
Photo via Facebook/ Sarid Pongpaew

After taking the flag, the woman entered the water and climbed onto rocks near the shoreline. One of the lifeguards recorded the incident while repeatedly asking her to move away from the area for her own safety.

The video showed strong winds and rough waves in the background. At one point, a wave struck the woman from behind and nearly knocked her off the rocks.

Lifeguards eventually persuaded her to leave the area and escorted her away from the water. Following the incident, Patong Police Station officers were contacted to provide assistance.

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Lifeguards save foreigner in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Sarid Pongpaew

According to Amarin TV, the woman was later involved in further incidents along the beach road that evening. The media reported that she removed her clothing and walked naked in a public area while displaying disruptive behaviour.

A 25 year old masseuse told reporters that the woman allegedly attacked her. The masseuse said she fought back in self-defence during the confrontation.

Police reportedly searched the woman’s belongings and found a package containing cannabis. Officers told local media they suspected her behaviour may have been linked to cannabis consumption, although no official medical assessment has been reported.

Phuket lifeguards praised for saving foreign woman
Photo via Facebook/ Sarid Pongpaew

Authorities later located the woman’s younger sister, who was receiving services at a salon in the area. Police said the sister confirmed she was able to care for her sibling.

Amarin TV reported that the masseuse chose not to file a complaint. As no legal action was pursued, police allowed the sisters to return to their accommodation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 11, 2026, 4:53 PM
131 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.