Pathum Thani woman dies after electric shock at bus stop

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 29, 2026, 3:36 PM
1 minute read
Pathum Thani woman dies after electric shock at bus stop
Photo via Khaosod

A woman died after suffering a suspected electric shock at a bus stop on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Pathum Thani yesterday, September 28.

Emergency workers were called to the bus stop beside the National Memorial in Khu Khot subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka district, where they found the woman unconscious.

The woman was identified as 54 year old Thipawan. Rescue workers performed CPR at the scene before taking her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

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A woman died after an electric shock at a bus stop in Pathum Thani, despite CPR at the scene and hospital treatment.
Photo via Khaosod

Amorn Phinthuphan, an emergency worker from Khu Khot Municipality, said military personnel at the National Memorial had already cut the electricity supply by the time rescuers arrived.

A soldier who witnessed the incident said the woman had walked to the bus stop and sat down before apparently receiving an electric shock and collapsing.

Military personnel then cut the power and contacted emergency services.

A woman died after an electric shock at a bus stop in Pathum Thani, despite CPR at the scene and hospital treatment.
Photo via Khaosod

Her body was later sent to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police are investigating the incident before the body is released to her family for religious rites.

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The tragedy comes amid concern over electrical hazards during flooding.

Just a few days earlier, former Thailand national team assistant coach Thanakrit “Coach Rak” Chimpalee died after trying to save a crane operator who was electrocuted while moving Thanakrit’s flooded car in Samut Prakan.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 29, 2026, 3:36 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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