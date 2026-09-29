Pathum Thani woman dies after electric shock at bus stop

A woman died after suffering a suspected electric shock at a bus stop on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Pathum Thani yesterday, September 28.

Emergency workers were called to the bus stop beside the National Memorial in Khu Khot subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka district, where they found the woman unconscious.

The woman was identified as 54 year old Thipawan. Rescue workers performed CPR at the scene before taking her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

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Amorn Phinthuphan, an emergency worker from Khu Khot Municipality, said military personnel at the National Memorial had already cut the electricity supply by the time rescuers arrived.

A soldier who witnessed the incident said the woman had walked to the bus stop and sat down before apparently receiving an electric shock and collapsing.

Military personnel then cut the power and contacted emergency services.

Her body was later sent to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police are investigating the incident before the body is released to her family for religious rites.

The tragedy comes amid concern over electrical hazards during flooding.

Just a few days earlier, former Thailand national team assistant coach Thanakrit “Coach Rak” Chimpalee died after trying to save a crane operator who was electrocuted while moving Thanakrit’s flooded car in Samut Prakan.

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