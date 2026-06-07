Pathum Thani vendors seek help as discarded cables pile up

Residents and shop owners in Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani, are calling for discarded communication cables to be removed after repair workers allegedly left the cut wires blocking shop entrances and extending into the road.

The complaint was reported yesterday, June 6, in Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang. Locals said the cables were left after a fire damaged communication lines three nights earlier.

At the scene, large piles of cables were found on the roadside near a busy junction. Some wires were hanging from utility poles, while others were lying across the entrance to nearby shops.

Sangwan, a 46 year old chicken rice vendor, said the fire broke out at night. After it was extinguished, workers from several communication companies arrived to repair and reconnect services.

She said the workers completed the repairs but cut damaged cables and left them piled on the road and hanging from poles.

Sangwan asked the workers to clear the cables blocking her shop, but was told it was not their responsibility and that the Provincial Electricity Authority must handle the removal.

The vendor said the cables have affected her business because customers are afraid to enter the shop over concerns about electrical leakage. A nearby noodle shop has also been affected.

Naewna reported that she said she still has to open because she pays rent every day, and urged relevant agencies to inspect the area and remove the cables urgently.

Menghuad, a 69 year old motorcycle taxi rider, said the cables pose a serious risk to road users, especially motorcyclists.

The wires, he added, extend into the traffic lane and could catch on a motorcycle wheel or the vehicle itself, particularly at night when visibility is poor.

Menghuad called on the communication line operators or responsible agencies to clear the damaged cables from the road before an accident occurs.

With discarded cables now causing complaints in other provinces, Pattaya has launched a citywide campaign, the Telecommunications Cable Organisation Project, to remove unused telecom wires from power poles, aiming to improve public safety and the city’s appearance.