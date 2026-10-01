Pathum Thani police arrest 2 over stolen flood rescue boat

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 1, 2026, 2:08 PM
1 minute read
Pathum Thani police arrest 2 over stolen flood rescue boat
Photo via Amarin TV

Police in Pathum Thani arrested two men yesterday, September 30, over the alleged theft of a boat being used to move supplies through a flood-hit community, with the boat recovered and returned to residents.

The arrests came hours after CCTV footage circulated showing two men paddling away in the orange boat from a flooded area of Thanyaburi district. The vessel had been used to transport sandbags, household items and other supplies for residents struggling to move through deep floodwater.

Pathum Thani police arrest 2 over stolen flood rescue boat | News by Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Police arrested the two suspects, aged 23 and 22, in Khlong Luang district and recovered the boat and an orange paddle.

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According to police, both men admitted taking the vessel. One suspect reportedly said they had visited a friend in the flooded community and were trying to return home but could not find transport or call a taxi.

He told investigators they spotted the boat tied to a utility pole, untied it and paddled home. After seeing CCTV images of the incident shared online, they allegedly tried to arrange for someone they knew to contact the owner and return the boat, but were arrested before they could do so.

The boat’s owner had bought it during the 2022 floods and brought it back into use as flooding again affected the neighbourhood. After discovering it missing, she checked CCTV footage, which showed two men taking the boat.

Police said the pair face preliminary charges of nighttime theft in an area affected by flooding. The allegations will now proceed through the legal process.

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Officers then returned the recovered boat to its owner as residents still rely on it to move essential supplies through the flooded area.

Pathum Thani police arrest 2 over stolen flood rescue boat | News by Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 1, 2026, 2:08 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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