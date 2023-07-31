Feathers fly: Fatal shooting ruffles feathers at crowded chicken fighting arena

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 40 year old man was fatally shot in a crowded chicken fighting arena in Lat Lum Kaeo, Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok. The episode occurred yesterday at 8.30pm, leading to his injuries after being rushed to Lat Lum Kaeo Hospital.

Panicked bystanders promptly dialled the hotline of Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station, leading Royal Thai Police Captain Precha Teksi and his team to the chicken fighting arena crime scene. Witnesses recalled hearing the unmistakable sound of gunfire ripping through the air as a crowd of onlookers dispersed in horror. Cries informed the shocked bystanders that Aphichai Udomphon, popularly known as Sia Go, had been targeted, struck down within his black AMG GLC 43 Mercedes Benz bearing registration BK license plate ฆฆ 5454.

A 37 year old eyewitness, Nopadol Jebprasit, said…

“Sia Go arrived here earlier today; the ring dispersed after him, but he was the first to leave. He left alone, without his friend, who had already left.”

Shell casings scattered the crime scene, providing chilling evidence of the automatic gunfire at the chicken fighting arena. The rapid-fire shots resulted in noticeable damage to the driver’s side of Sia Go’s swanky vehicle, including one bullet hole in the door and another in the window. Pools of blood and a lone shoe provided a gruesome testament to the violence of the event, reported KhaoSod.

Police are probing multiple angles of the horrific crime. The availability of numerous on-the-spot witnesses may improve the promise of their inquiries. The crime scene is pretty dark, it’s hard to see anything. However, they have logged photographic evidence to gain a better understanding of the circumstances leading to the fatal incident.

An autopsy was conducted on Aphichai Udomphon at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Ministry of Justice, to gather further evidence regarding his brutal shooting, the results of which are awaited.