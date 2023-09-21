Mind the gap! Bangkok BTS Skytrain startles passengers with open-door drama

Picture courtesy of @star111042 TikTok

A video clip of a Bangkok BTS Skytrain running with one of its doors wide open left passengers and netizens shocked. The footage, which quickly spread around the world online, was captured on a BTS Skytrain in Thailand.

A TikTok user, under the account @star111042, shared the video, warning others not to stand or lean against the doors.

The video showed a BTS Skytrain running with one of its doors wide open, while a staff member stood nearby observing. The staff member then notified the train operator that the door remained open while the train was in motion until it arrived at Punnavithi Station.

The video ended by showing that the BTS Skytrain’s faulty door had been taken out of service with a sign in both Thai and English indicating that the door was malfunctioning, reported Sanook.

The video sparked numerous comments from netizens.

“If the train is crowded and the door doesn’t close or open by itself, it could be a catastrophe.”

“They tell us not to stand or lean against the door. Anything can happen.”

“What I imagined has happened.”

The TikTok user who posted the video responded by saying, “I used to think the same thing. When it happened, I was both scared and excited.”

Last year, 27 people were injured after a group of teenagers fell down an escalator at a Bangkok BTS Skytrain station. Rescuers from Ruam Katanyu Foundation said earlier that the escalator at BTS Surasak station malfunctioned. The police said the accident was caused by someone slipping and falling down the stairs.

BTS released a statement saying that an initial inspection found that the escalator had not malfunctioned. BTS had temporarily closed off the escalator after the incident happened. To read more about the story click HERE.

