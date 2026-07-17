Passenger accuses Bolt driver of aggressive behaviour in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 17, 2026, 4:46 PM
2 minutes read
Passenger accuses Bolt driver of aggressive behaviour in Bangkok | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from the original user's acconut

A woman has accused a Bolt motorcycle taxi driver of repeatedly shouting and swearing during a journey in Bangkok before the dispute escalated near Siam, where bystanders intervened, and one man allegedly struck the driver twice.

According to the woman’s account in a Facebook post, she said the driver repeatedly shouted and swore during the journey, including at police officers who were clearing traffic. She also alleged the driver raised his middle finger at the officers.

The woman claimed the situation escalated near Siam when a Line Man rider reversed and almost hit the Bolt vehicle. The driver allegedly sounded the horn multiple times and shouted, prompting her to ask him to stop.

After paying the fare, the woman said the driver tried to justify his behaviour by asking whether she would accept responsibility if another vehicle had collided with his car. She replied that she would not, adding in the post that any collision should be handled through the legal process rather than involving the passenger.

The driver then allegedly shouted the same question, demanding to know whether she would pay if his vehicle had been hit.

A Facebook user alleged a Bolt driver shouted throughout a Bangkok journey before a confrontation near Siam prompted bystanders to intervene.
Photo via the original user’s account

She said volunteers from Pathum Wan Police Station approached to help, but alleged the driver continued shouting and challenged people trying to calm the situation. Other motorcycle riders also attempted to intervene.

The woman claimed a member of the public struck the driver twice, with one blow knocking off a shoe and another dislodging his helmet and face covering.

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The driver later allegedly called the police and maintained that he was simply a loud person. The woman argued that speaking loudly was different from behaving aggressively.

She also alleged the driver had challenged others before being struck, but later complained that men had ganged up on him. The woman rejected that claim, saying those nearby were only trying to stop the confrontation.

A Facebook user alleged a Bolt driver shouted throughout a Bangkok journey before a confrontation near Siam prompted bystanders to intervene.
Photo via the original user’s account

The woman thanked members of the public who came to help her and said she hoped other passengers would not experience similar behaviour. She added that she had not filed a police report because of work commitments, but said she would report the incident through the Bolt app.

In response to the Facebook post, Bolt Thailand said it was sorry the incident had occurred and confirmed it was treating the matter seriously.

The company said it had contacted the woman through the app’s support channel, was investigating the incident and would take appropriate action once all the details had been reviewed.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 17, 2026, 4:46 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.