Party entertainer seeks justice after unpaid fee and death threat

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23

A female party entertainer sought justice after a Thai man refused to pay 2,000 baht for her services and made a death threat against her. The man’s father stepped forward to pay the price.

The 23 year old party entertainer named Mo asked news agencies to spread her story and help her seek justice. Mo explained that a male client, 34 year old Aut, refused to pay the 2,000 baht service fee and threatened to kill her.

The man claimed himself as a powerful person in the Isaan province of Udon Thani and said he was the son of the superintendent of the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, so he would not be afraid if she reported the matter to the police.

Mo explained that she provided Aut with entertainment services at his home in Udon Thani province in early December. They agreed on a fee of 5,000 baht for four hours, but Aut asked her to stay for another 14 hours at 500 baht per hour.

Mo needs to earn 12,000 baht, but Aut did not pay in full as promised. He negotiated to pay the fee in instalments and Mo agreed. However, she received 10,000 baht and Aut refused to pay the remaining 2,000 baht. He even threatened to kill her if she continued to ask for the money.

Mo said she did not want the money but was concerned for her safety and decided to report the matter to the police and news agencies. Mo added that this was not the first time she had been cheated. Another client, who claimed to be wealthy, also cheated her last year.

Father pays son’s debt

The superintendent of the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station denied having a relationship with Aut. The officer said he had a son, but his son was only seven years old.

Aut’s father, 66 year old Boonma, later came forward to take responsibility for his son’s actions. Boonma revealed that he was willing to pay Mo 2,000 baht and wanted to apologise to Mo for the problem. Boonma revealed that his son could not settle the matter himself because he recently become a monk.

Aut, who is now a monk, told the media that he wanted to escape from all the chaos by becoming a monk. He admitted his guilt and apologised to Mo. He decided to contact Mo through every channel but failed, so he asked his father to help settle the matter.

Mo denied taking 2,000 baht from Aut’s father. She said she was relieved and felt safe after Aut and his father settled the matter. She would continue to work as a party entertainer and urged all customers to feel sorry for people in her industry and avoid cheating them.