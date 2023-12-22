Parents condemn school bus driver for tricking teenage daughter into sex

Photo via Chiang Mai News

The parents of 14 year old Thai girl condemned a school bus driver for tricking their daughter into having sex with him in a bathroom within the school in the northern province of Chiang Mai. The girl insisted they were in a relationship and was worried about the imprisonment penalty for the driver.

The teenage girl‘s parents filed a complaint against the 43 year old driver named Game at San Patong Police Station yesterday, December 21, and handed a security camera footage in front of the school bathroom to the police as evidence.

From the footage, many students were in front of the bathroom when Game and the girl were seen walking out of the bathroom at the same time. They immediately separated and walked in different directions. The mother reported that this happened after school at about 3pm on December 14.

The mother explained that her daughter started using the school bus service in November of last year, 2022. She later noticed in May this year that her daughter was close to Game and that they were teasing each other more than just being a driver and a passenger. She asked her daughter, but she said there was nothing between them.

The mother went on to explain that her daughter lied to her to spend time with Game during the school holidays in September this year. She was angry with Game and stopped using his service. Game insisted that he had not done anything to the girl.

The girl reportedly lied to her teacher in August and went out with Game. Some also saw the girl and Game hugging and kissing on the bus.

Running away from home

The mother could not stand any more and ordered her daughter to tell the truth. The girl admitted to having sex with Game twice in the school bathroom. She added that they were in a relationship, and Game used condoms each time.

The mother said the girl ran away from home on December 18 and returned with Game on December 19. Game continued to deny having sex with the girl, so the mother reported the matter to the police.

The mother said her daughter was stressed and worried about Game going to jail. She and other family members were worried about her and insisted on pursuing the case to the end and would not accept any agreement from Game.

Follow us on :













The mother believed that her daughter was not the only victim and that Game must have lured other schoolgirls into sex.

Game is being questioned by police and no charges have yet been announced.