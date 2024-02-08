Flight fright: Panic-stricken passenger causes turbulence at Chiang Mai Airport

A foreign passenger reportedly experienced a panic attack while a plane was taking off from Chiang Mai International Airport last night and attempted to open the plane door, causing chaos and a delay at the airport. The situation was brought under control at around 11pm.

Facebook account Watcharapon Pethsurp posted about the incident at about 9.57pm yesterday, February 7. The post included a picture of the foreign man standing on the plane.

“The plane was about to take off but this passenger had a panic attack and tried to open the door. When will I arrive in Bangkok?”

The problem occurred on the TG121 Chiang Mai-Bangkok Thai Airways flight. The flight was originally scheduled to depart from Chiang Mai International Airport at 9.05pm and arrived at Suvarnabhumi International Airport about one hour later.

MGR reported that the foreign man left his seat, approached one of the flight attendants, and pushed her towards the plane door. He demanded that the flight attendant open the plane door, forcing the pilot to make an emergency stop on the runway.

The plane eventually returned to its parking spot, and police officers arrived to apprehend the panicked foreign man for further legal action. Other passengers, mainly foreigners, were escorted to a hotel near the airport, where they waited for their rescheduled flight to Bangkok.

Thai Airways later made an official announcement that the plane was thoroughly checked to ensure passengers’ safety. The flight successfully operated to Suvarnabhumi Airport at 12.34am, today, February 8. The airline confirmed that all passengers and cabin crew were safe.

Punishment

The issue also affected the schedule of other flights departing and landing at Chiang Mai Airport. MGR Online reported that the KE677 Incheon-Chiang Mai flight of Korean Air had to land at Suvarnabhumi Airport instead, and the 7C4257 Busan-Chiang Mai flight had to land at Wattay International Airport in Laos.

The situation was eventually brought under control, allowing the planes to land again around 11pm.

Chiang Mai Airport, Thai Airways, and the police have not yet revealed the punishment against the panic-stricken foreign passenger. According to the Act on Certain Offenses Against Air Navigation, the foreigner may face three charges including:

Section 7: violating or failing to comply with orders to maintain rules and neatness in the airport. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 40,000 baht or both.

Section 13: frightening cabin crew by threatening or doing any actions. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to 280,000 baht, or both.

Section 17: taking control of an aircraft by using force or threatening to harm the aircraft. The penalty will be death punishment, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 10 to 20 years.

In addition to legal consequences, the foreign man may be required to pay compensation to Thai Airways for the loss.