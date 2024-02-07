Pandemic alert: 8,197 Thailand dengue cases reported in January

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Disease Control Department (DCD) issued a stark warning amid a surging wave of dengue fever cases, urging the public to shield themselves from mosquito bites.

With a staggering tally of over 8,000 infected individuals and a count of 13 fatalities so far, the situation demands immediate attention.

Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn, the DCD Director-General, revealed alarming statistics, indicating a 91.25% surge in dengue cases compared to the same period last year. January alone witnessed a distressing 8,197 diagnoses, painting a grim picture of the escalating crisis.

“Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral infection prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions, poses a grave threat.”

The disease, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, including Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, manifests in symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, joint pain, and nausea.

Highlighting the vulnerability of children aged five to 14, Thongchai underscored that most cases clustered in southern and central provinces, amplifying concerns. Tragically, fatalities spanned 11 provinces, with the eldest victim aged 65, reported The Nation.

In response to the crisis, Thongchai stressed the imperative for hospitals treating dengue patients to distribute mosquito repellents to safeguard other patients. Furthermore, he urged vigilance among communities, advocating immediate medical attention for those exhibiting symptoms.

In related news, as Zika fears grip Hua Hin, the Thai resort town battled a sudden surge in cases last month. The Public Health Office of Prachuap Khiri Khan is sounding the alarm, urging expectant mothers to take immediate action.

In response to an alarming spike in Zika virus cases, the Public Health Office of Prachuap Khiri Khan issued a stark warning to pregnant women in Hua Hin and surrounding areas. The latest data reveals a staggering 25 confirmed cases, prompting urgent action.

In other news, Professor Dr Yong Poovorawan, the leading expert from the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, has warned about the escalating Zika virus crisis in Bangkok.