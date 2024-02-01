Palang Pracharath Party member calls for dissolution of Move Forward Party

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MP Rueangkrai Leekitwattana plans to submit a letter to the Office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) seeking the dissolution of the Move Forward Party (MFP) following the recent decision by the Constitution Court.

Thai lawyer Teerayut Suwannakaesorn accused the MFP and former party leader Pita Limjaroenrat of trying to overthrow the monarchy and the democratic form of government with the king as head of state by promoting a campaign to reform Section 112 of the Criminal Law, also known as lese majeste law.

The Constitutional Court, after investigating Teerayut’s accusations, announced yesterday that they agreed with him. The court deemed the MFP and Pita’s activities related to the lese majeste law as a threat to Thailand’s democracy and monarchy. Consequently, the court ordered all party members to refrain from future attempts at Section 112 reform.

This decision places the MFP at risk of dissolution if Teerayut or others file additional complaints with the ECT.

PPTV HD reported yesterday that reporters conducted a phone interview with Teerayut after the court’s decision was made public. Reporters asked him about his next steps, specifically whether he plans to seek the dissolution of the MFP.

Teerayut explained that he previously filed a complaint to the ECT that the MFP’s campaign to reform the lese majeste law was hostile to the democratic form of government with the king as head of state according to Section 91(1) and (2) of the Constitutional Act Regarding Political Parties but the ECT considered that the campaign did not violate the law.

Teerayut stated that the ECT’s decision should be different according to the decision of the court yesterday. He stated that he has not yet decided on his next steps and will carefully review the court’s decision before taking further action.

PPRP action

Even if Teerayut’s next action is unclear, PPRP MP Rueangkrai Leekitwattana announced his intention to seek the dissolution of the MFP. He plans to submit a letter to the EC on February 1.

Rueangkrai made known that he came forward to take action on the matter as believes the MFP had broken laws. He added no one was behind his actions and no one ordered him to take action.

According to Thai PBS, Rueangkrai had previously attempted to dissolve the MFP in April and June of last year but the ECT did not consider his complaints.

Both Rueangkrai and Teerayut express confidence in the dissolution process, citing the Constitution Court’s decision as supportive of their claims.