Multiple Pakistanis clash on Pattaya beach over family dispute

A brawl involving multiple Pakistani nationals broke out on Pattaya beach early today, June 5, leaving two men injured after a family dispute escalated into violence.

The incident was reported at 1.19am after a member of the public alerted a reporter to a fight involving foreign nationals on Central Pattaya beach. The confrontation took place near a well-known shopping centre.

Several Pakistani men were seen arguing before the dispute escalated into a physical fight. Thai and foreign tourists nearby stopped to watch, with several recording the incident on their phones.

One man in a white shirt appeared agitated and shouted at another Pakistani man before trying to move towards him. Others in the group attempted to hold him back, but the argument continued.

The confrontation then spilt across the road to the front of the shopping centre, where the men continued fighting.

Pattaya City Police arrived shortly afterwards and separated the group. Patrol officers were also called in to help control the situation before the people involved were taken to Pattaya Police Station. Friends and relatives from both sides later followed them to the station in large numbers.

FM91 reported that two men were injured in the brawl. One Pakistani man in a black shirt suffered a serious injury to a finger on his right hand, while another man sustained a head wound. Rescue workers provided first aid.

One of the injured men said the trouble began after he arranged to meet the other party to discuss an unresolved family issue.

He said the meeting was meant to be between only two people, but friends and relatives from both sides found out and later arrived. The larger gathering led to an argument, which then escalated into a fight.

The injured man also claimed that a folding knife was used during the confrontation and that he was stabbed in the hand. Police have not yet confirmed charges over the allegation.

Police are reviewing the incident and are expected to proceed under legal procedures.