Pakistani man jailed 3 years, blacklisted after in-flight assault

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 5, 2026, 11:05 AM
1 minute read
Pakistani man jailed 3 years, blacklisted after in-flight assault | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from the victim's Facebook account

A Pakistani man accused of sexually assaulting a Thai woman aboard a flight from Dubai to Bangkok has been jailed and permanently banned from re-entering Thailand, according to the victim.

The woman shared the outcome on Facebook today, August 5, posting a photograph of the man with police officers and writing:

“If you commit a crime, you have to face the consequences. Three years in prison, a 120,000 baht fine and blacklisted from entering Thailand ever again. Thank you to the inspector and Tourist Police for all your help. Don’t ever do this to anyone again.”

Facebook users flooded the comments with messages of support, with many saying they were pleased the woman had received justice.

A Pakistani man was jailed for three years and blacklisted from Thailand after an in-flight assault on a Thai woman travelling from Dubai.
Photo via the victim’s Facebook account

The case stems from an incident on August 3, when the woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by the Pakistani man while travelling with her four year old daughter on a flight from Dubai to Bangkok.

While sleeping, the woman said she felt someone touching her buttock and noticed wetness beneath her blanket. She later woke to find the man staring at her.

After the aircraft arrived in Bangkok, flight attendants escorted the man away for questioning, while an airline employee noticed what appeared to be semen stains on the woman’s trousers.

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A Thai woman says a Pakistani man sexually assaulted her on a Dubai-Bangkok flight before breaking down and apologising.
Photo via the victim’s Facebook

The woman said she refused to accept the man’s apology and asked police to arrest him. Tourist Police, the Immigration Bureau and Don Mueang Police Station subsequently launched an investigation before the woman shared the outcome today.

In a separate case, a Singapore court sentenced an Indonesian man to 15 months in jail and caning after he admitted to molesting a 17 year old Thai girl during a flight from Okinawa to Singapore in April.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 5, 2026, 11:05 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.