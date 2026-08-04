Pakistani man cries after Thai woman reports sexual assault on flight

A Thai woman yesterday, August 3, alleged she was sexually assaulted by a Pakistani man while asleep during a flight from Dubai to Bangkok, with airline staff later discovering what appeared to be semen stains on her trousers.

The woman shared her experience on Facebook, saying she was travelling from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with her four year old daughter when the incident occurred.

She said the man repeatedly rested his arm across her seat shortly after take-off, making her feel uncomfortable. After that, she fell asleep with her daughter.

While asleep, she said she felt someone touching her right buttock and felt wetness, but initially dismissed it because she was under a blanket. After a while, she noticed the man staring at her continuously and repeatedly reaching over to fiddle with her entertainment screen.

Around one and a half hours before landing in Thailand, she decided to report the incident to cabin crew. After the aircraft landed, she explained what had happened to a flight attendant, who then escorted the Pakistani man away for questioning.

According to the woman, the man admitted what he had done before crying and kneeling to apologise. She refused to accept the apology and requested police officers board the aircraft to arrest him.

The woman said an airline employee then noticed what appeared to be semen stains on her trousers, leaving her further shocked.

She explained that she had taken sleeping medication before the flight to help adjust to the time difference, causing her to sleep deeply.

She urged passengers to remain vigilant when seated beside strangers and hoped no one else would have to endure such an incident.

The woman added that Tourist Police, the Immigration Bureau and Don Mueang Police Station are handling the investigation. The accused remains in immigration custody while the case proceeds.

In similar news, the lawyer of a Swedish man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a cabin crew member on a Bangkok to Mumbai flight claims he has mental health problems and did not mean to touch the woman.