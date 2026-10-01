PM Anutin faces criticism as home stays dry amid nearby floods

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 1:20 PM
2 minutes read
PM Anutin faces criticism as home stays dry amid nearby floods
Photo via Facebook/ ณวัฒน์ อิสรไกรศีล - Mr.Nawat Itsaragrisil and พรรคภูมิใจไทย

Miss Universe pageant boss Nawat Itsaragrisil complained about flooding at his home in Samut Prakan, saying his property was inundated while Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s house in the same housing estate remained dry.

Nawat posted the complaint on his Facebook account on September 30, sharing a photograph of floodwater surrounding his property. He wrote that despite paying taxes, he had been left with a flooded home, while the Prime Minister’s residence was unaffected.

“I pay tax to the government and what I get is a flooded home. I live in the same estate as PM Anutin, but the PM’s home is bone dry. Just a few steps from the PM’s home is like an ocean,” Nawat wrote.

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The pageant boss later explained that around half of the homes in the estate, including Anutin’s residence, had escaped flooding, while the other half, including his own property, was inundated. He also said the electricity and tap water supplies to his area had been cut off.

Anutin's home safe from flood raising questions on unequal effect
Nawat’s home | Photo via Facebook/ ณวัฒน์ อิสรไกรศีล – Mr.Nawat Itsaragrisil

Nawat added that he had to move his cars urgently to prevent further damage. The photograph he shared showed water reaching approximately knee height, although he did not provide additional pictures or confirm whether floodwater had entered the interior of his home.

His post attracted thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments. Some people who said they lived in the same area shared similar complaints, while others offered words of encouragement or defended the Prime Minister.

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One Thai commenter argued that the difference in flooding was related to the estate’s layout and drainage infrastructure rather than any special treatment for Anutin.

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According to the commenter, the Prime Minister’s house was located near the entrance of the estate on higher ground with better drainage, while Nawat’s property was towards the back in a lower-lying area.

Anutin visit flooded area
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

The housing estate was reported to be Thana City Village in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, near Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Other nearby areas, including Lat Krabang and Prawet neighbourhood in Bangkok, were also reported to have experienced flooding.

Neither Anutin nor the government had publicly responded to Nawat’s complaint at the time of reporting.
The incident follows other criticism directed at the Prime Minister over his response to flooding.

On September 28, residents of Khlong Chan Housing Estate in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district reportedly confronted Anutin during a visit to the affected area, shouting vulgarities at him.

Anutin faced further criticism the following day after handing out his own money to flood victims in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district.

PM Anutin walking barefoot in flood
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย
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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 1:20 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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